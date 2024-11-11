180,414 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Purchased by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 180,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,698,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Huntington Ingalls Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.1% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $202.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.29 and a 12-month high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.36%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

