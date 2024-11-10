Zentry (ZENT) Trading 23.8% Higher Over Last Week

Zentry (ZENT) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. Zentry has a total market capitalization of $116.33 million and approximately $6.64 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zentry token can now be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Zentry has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79,377.49 or 1.00115321 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79,323.21 or 1.00046865 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zentry Profile

Zentry was first traded on December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,706,992,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,809,088,663 tokens. Zentry’s official website is zentry.com. The official message board for Zentry is medium.com/zentry. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry.

Buying and Selling Zentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,706,992,814.355925 with 6,099,594,707.102713 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.01947073 USD and is up 4.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $5,835,306.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zentry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

