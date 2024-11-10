YETI (NYSE:YETI) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $55.00.

YETI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.62.

YETI Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE YETI opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. YETI has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.12.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $463.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.42 million. YETI had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 28.83%. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that YETI will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 571.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in YETI by 265.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

About YETI

(Get Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

