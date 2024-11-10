Ycg LLC Has $62.48 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Ycg LLC increased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. MSCI accounts for 4.8% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ycg LLC owned 0.14% of MSCI worth $62,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.1% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 3.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MSCI. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $695.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $640.00 to $662.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.83.

MSCI stock traded up $18.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $594.00. 781,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,003. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.95 and a fifty-two week high of $631.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $580.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.23. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $724.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.15 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.06% and a negative return on equity of 162.06%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.02%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

