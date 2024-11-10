Ycg LLC Grows Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Ycg LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,589 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for 2.8% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $35,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirova US LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth $168,063,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 398.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,784 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 49.1% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,567,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,200 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8,261.4% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 943,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,282,000 after purchasing an additional 932,216 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 86.5% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,586,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,094,000 after purchasing an additional 735,816 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,910,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,746. The stock has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.81.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.15.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

