Yangzijiang Financial (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Shares Down 14.4% – Time to Sell?

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 14.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 5,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
Yangzijiang Financial Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25.
About Yangzijiang Financial
Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the investment-related activities in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. The company operates through Investment Management, Fund Management, and Wealth Management segments. Its investments include debt investments, venture capital investments, microfinancing, fund and wealth management, and investment advisory services.
