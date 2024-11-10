XML Financial LLC Has $9.86 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

XML Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.9% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $247.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.61. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $179.11 and a 1 year high of $257.71.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

