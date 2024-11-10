XML Financial LLC Has $5.05 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

XML Financial LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $536,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 24.4% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in CVS Health by 12.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,042,716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $83,171,000 after acquiring an additional 112,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,557 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $55.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.19. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 67.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

