XML Financial LLC Has $2.49 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

XML Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,639,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,216,599,000 after purchasing an additional 293,316 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,782,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,351,041,000 after buying an additional 115,063 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,071,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $601,756,000 after buying an additional 47,915 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,680,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $474,927,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,606,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $466,049,000 after acquiring an additional 23,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

GD stock opened at $309.47 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $238.31 and a one year high of $313.11. The stock has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $301.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Dynamics from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,515.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

