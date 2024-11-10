XML Financial LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

XML Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,940,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,836,262,000 after buying an additional 16,190,422 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,918,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,084 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,071,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,909,000 after purchasing an additional 109,084 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Newmont by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,912,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,445,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Newmont by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,907,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,872,000 after purchasing an additional 313,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts cut Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Veritas raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

Newmont stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.17 and a 200-day moving average of $47.34.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.79%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $1,049,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,378.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $161,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,928,780.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $1,049,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,378.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,440 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

