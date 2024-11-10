XML Financial LLC Buys 3,401 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

XML Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 85,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Balanced Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $38.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

