XML Financial LLC Buys 1,360 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC owned 0.32% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $7,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UCON. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.78 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $25.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.74.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

