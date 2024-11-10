XML Financial LLC Acquires 2,496 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $13,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $195.35 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.63 and a 52 week high of $195.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.06 and a 200-day moving average of $181.49. The company has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

