Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Acquired by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 377.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,240,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,812,000 after purchasing an additional 980,848 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,210,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,589,000 after purchasing an additional 916,742 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,311,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,875,000 after purchasing an additional 581,909 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,186.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 509,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,092,000 after purchasing an additional 469,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,227,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,646,000 after purchasing an additional 430,053 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE WH opened at $95.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.36. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $96.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The business had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $251,199.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,104.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $7,280,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 366,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,343,424.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 2,850 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $251,199.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,104.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,890 shares of company stock worth $9,273,255 in the last ninety days. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Articles

