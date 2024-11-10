Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.930-0.960 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $733.0 million-$735.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.1 million. Workiva also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.93-$0.96 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Workiva from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Workiva from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

Workiva Stock Up 3.6 %

WK traded up $3.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.75. The company had a trading volume of 806,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,192. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -102.99 and a beta of 1.05. Workiva has a one year low of $65.47 and a one year high of $105.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.25.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $185.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Workiva

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $205,970.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,570.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Stories

