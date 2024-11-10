Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Guerra Pan Advisors LLC

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,076 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Workday by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of Workday by 3.1% in the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other Workday news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total transaction of $442,101.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,806.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $17,367,710.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $26,902,816.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total transaction of $442,101.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,806.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 370,575 shares of company stock valued at $91,506,897. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $256.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.04.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

