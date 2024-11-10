Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $201.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.18 and its 200 day moving average is $102.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.16. Willis Lease Finance has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $235.43.

Insider Transactions at Willis Lease Finance

In related news, insider Robert J. Keady sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $59,722.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,340.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Willis Lease Finance news, insider Robert J. Keady sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $59,722.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,340.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 8,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.17, for a total value of $946,503.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 933,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,897,094.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,678 shares of company stock worth $4,010,894. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Further Reading

