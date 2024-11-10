Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM) Announces $0.16 Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 8th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.3 %

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at GBX 4,985 ($64.89) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,821.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,549.41. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of GBX 3,040 ($39.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,625 ($73.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,192.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.69) price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

