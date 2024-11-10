Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 46.63% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Sunrun stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.61.

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $730,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,142,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,679,711.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 9,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $181,261.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 334,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,708,610.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $730,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,142,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,679,711.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,840 shares of company stock worth $2,755,487 in the last ninety days. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 1,706.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 883.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

