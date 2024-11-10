Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $25.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HUN. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 1.02. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $27.01.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -144.93%.

In related news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 20,201 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $432,705.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 152,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 4.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 17,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 0.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 185,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 3.3% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 24,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 2.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

