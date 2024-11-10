Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 2,550 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 81.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $25,643,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 13.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 261,325 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,642,000 after acquiring an additional 31,195 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,682 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,019,000 after purchasing an additional 21,995 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $87.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.46. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $69.32 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The firm has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

