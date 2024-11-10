Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 675.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 40.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.80.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $225.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.39. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.78 and a 1-year high of $244.14. The stock has a market cap of $112.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.81, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 110.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $233,138.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,365.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $233,138.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,365.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $4,477,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,093 shares in the company, valued at $13,229,149.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,495 shares of company stock valued at $25,229,958 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

