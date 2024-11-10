Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Upgraded at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

WRBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warby Parker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.18.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WRBY

Warby Parker Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $19.51 on Thursday. Warby Parker has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.57. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -50.03 and a beta of 1.80.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $188.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.89 million. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Warby Parker

In other Warby Parker news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $352,859.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,301. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Warby Parker news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $352,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,301. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley E. Singer purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,178 shares of company stock worth $1,339,901. 26.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Warby Parker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its position in Warby Parker by 0.3% in the first quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 408,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 3.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 79.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 11.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warby Parker

(Get Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.