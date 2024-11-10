Wanchain Market Cap Achieves $39.29 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $39.29 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00040578 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00006085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00011537 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00006816 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,327,470 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.