Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Announces Earnings Results

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.24 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.
Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $111.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.27 and its 200-day moving average is $102.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.55. Walker & Dunlop has a fifty-two week low of $68.88 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.86%.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Walker & Dunlop to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.
Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.
