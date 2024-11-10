Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Announces Earnings Results

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.24 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $111.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.27 and its 200-day moving average is $102.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.55. Walker & Dunlop has a fifty-two week low of $68.88 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.86%.

Insider Activity at Walker & Dunlop

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 13,870 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,471,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,715,500.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Walker & Dunlop to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

