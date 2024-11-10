Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Raised to $91.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

VOYA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Voya Financial from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

VOYA opened at $81.28 on Thursday. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $63.11 and a 52 week high of $83.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $58,594.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 149.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,216 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 117,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,471 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 26,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $1,032,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Voya Financial by 13.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,055,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,234,000 after buying an additional 248,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

