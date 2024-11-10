Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore ISI Analyst Says

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.07.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE VNO opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.65.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $443.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 331.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 122.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 42.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 61.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.