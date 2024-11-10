Visa Inc. (V) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the credit-card processor on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Visa has increased its dividend by an average of 15.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Visa has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Visa to earn $12.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Visa Stock Up 0.7 %

V opened at $307.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $561.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa has a 52 week low of $240.97 and a 52 week high of $311.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Visa from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.74.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

