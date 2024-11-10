Visa Inc. (V) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the credit-card processor on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.
Visa has increased its dividend by an average of 15.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Visa has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Visa to earn $12.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.
Visa Stock Up 0.7 %
V opened at $307.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $561.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa has a 52 week low of $240.97 and a 52 week high of $311.15.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Visa from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.74.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
