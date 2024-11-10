Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vipshop from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. CLSA lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.80 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Vipshop

Vipshop Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.34. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $3.43. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $25.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 17.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 848,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,340,000 after buying an additional 75,590 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter worth approximately $937,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 68.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 148,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lingohr Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Vipshop during the third quarter worth $921,000. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vipshop

(Get Free Report

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.