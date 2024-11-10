Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading Down 0.8% After Insider Selling

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) was down 0.8% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $68.11 and last traded at $68.28. Approximately 895,942 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,491,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.85.

Specifically, Director Lawson Macartney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $137,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,756.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.80.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.87. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $369,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $2,385,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $768,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,825,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 97.5% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.