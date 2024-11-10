Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Holdings Trimmed by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics accounts for 1.7% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Verisk Analytics worth $112,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.4% in the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 144,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,841,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 34,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.33, for a total transaction of $54,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,184.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $285.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.80.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $284.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.24. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.34 and a 52 week high of $287.21. The stock has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 274.13% and a net margin of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

