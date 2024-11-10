Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VREGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.29 and last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 41254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on VRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Veris Residential Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veris Residential

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 60.7% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Veris Residential by 302.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 60,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 45,737 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veris Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,440,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the 3rd quarter worth $445,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

