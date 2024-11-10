Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.29 and last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 41254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on VRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VRE

Veris Residential Stock Up 1.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veris Residential

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 60.7% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Veris Residential by 302.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 60,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 45,737 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veris Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,440,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the 3rd quarter worth $445,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veris Residential

(Get Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.