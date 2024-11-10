Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,407 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 193.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moelis & Company from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.83.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $77.01 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $40.88 and a 12-month high of $81.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.35 and a 200-day moving average of $61.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 145.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $273.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 452.83%.

About Moelis & Company

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.