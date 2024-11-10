Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 5,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 40.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $55.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.19. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $59.26.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $267.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. WSFS Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens raised their target price on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Further Reading

