Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,384 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,409 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.0% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in Visa by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Tlwm lifted its position in Visa by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.5% during the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $319.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $322.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.74.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $307.87 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.97 and a 12 month high of $311.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $561.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.38%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

