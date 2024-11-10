Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Boeing by 351.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.37.

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $151.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.34. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $144.13 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $93.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -16.09 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.