Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 45,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,622,000 after buying an additional 28,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,872.01 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,324.99 and a twelve month high of $2,161.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,046.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,822.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.91 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($3.44). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 42.61% and a net margin of 7.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MercadoLibre from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,530.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,309.67.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

