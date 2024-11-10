Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,666 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,772,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,029,244,000 after purchasing an additional 324,540 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Workday by 9.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,998,000 after buying an additional 301,463 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 12.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,542,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,382,000 after buying an additional 281,207 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,302,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,637,000 after buying an additional 1,016,394 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Workday by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,719,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,518,000 after acquiring an additional 118,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.01, for a total value of $13,552,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,000 shares in the company, valued at $68,004,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.01, for a total transaction of $13,552,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,000 shares in the company, valued at $68,004,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $1,952,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,381,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 370,575 shares of company stock valued at $91,506,897. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $274.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDAY

Workday Stock Down 0.6 %

WDAY opened at $256.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.07.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.