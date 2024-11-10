Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 103 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.9 %

ADI opened at $225.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.11 billion, a PE ratio of 67.81, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.78 and a 1-year high of $244.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.39.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 110.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $6,723,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,093 shares in the company, valued at $24,447,741.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,495 shares of company stock valued at $25,229,958. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

