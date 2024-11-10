Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 633 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.14 and a 200-day moving average of $58.69. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $68.36. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.