VeraBank N.A. Raises Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

VeraBank N.A. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,092 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 5.5% of VeraBank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. VeraBank N.A. owned 0.31% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $18,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,822,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,391,000 after buying an additional 441,160 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,877,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,215,000 after purchasing an additional 493,911 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 2,633,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,515,000 after acquiring an additional 79,374 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,915,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,795,000 after purchasing an additional 79,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,906,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DFAU stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $41.58. The company had a trading volume of 348,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,966. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $41.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day moving average is $38.06.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

