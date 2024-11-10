VeraBank N.A. Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

VeraBank N.A. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of VeraBank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,808,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,155. The company has a market capitalization of $90.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.82. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $90.29 and a 12 month high of $124.77.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

