VeraBank N.A. Has $504,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

VeraBank N.A. reduced its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,011 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 196 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.'s holdings in CVS Health were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.3% during the second quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,810 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.4% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 46,637 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 2.7 %

CVS Health stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.54. The stock had a trading volume of 13,650,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,590,173. The company has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.12. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. CVS Health's revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $73.00.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

