VeraBank N.A. Has $1.39 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

VeraBank N.A. reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,672 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in NIKE by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 52.6% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in NIKE by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Daiwa America cut NIKE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.48.

NIKE Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,140,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,333,267. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $123.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.81. The company has a market cap of $113.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.