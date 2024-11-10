Vaxcyte’s (PCVX) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $101.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $113.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

Vaxcyte stock opened at $106.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.01. Vaxcyte has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $121.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.23.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.27. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vaxcyte will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vaxcyte news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.94, for a total transaction of $927,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,479,005.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $245,803.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,274,278.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.94, for a total transaction of $927,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,479,005.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,464 shares of company stock valued at $12,640,276. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth about $3,226,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Vaxcyte by 59.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 26,096 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth about $1,189,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vaxcyte by 1,007.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in Vaxcyte by 7.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

