Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by 17 Capital Partners LLC

17 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $892,895,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,832,000 after buying an additional 1,133,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Fiduciary Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miramar Fiduciary Corp now owns 1,082,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,541,000 after buying an additional 1,053,646 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VTI stock opened at $296.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.36. The company has a market capitalization of $445.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $214.06 and a 52 week high of $297.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.