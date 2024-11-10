Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.6% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $549.95 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $398.21 and a twelve month high of $551.24. The company has a market capitalization of $498.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $525.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.37.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

