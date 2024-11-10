Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Decreased by Francis Financial Inc.

Francis Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 18.5% of Francis Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $70,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 481.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $549.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $498.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $525.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.37. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $398.21 and a fifty-two week high of $551.24.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

