Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Raised by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Bensler LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $253.14 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $180.92 and a 12 month high of $253.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.12. The stock has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

