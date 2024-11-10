Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,008 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $366,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 119,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,180,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 128.5% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 28,855 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.37 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.10 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2741 per share. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

